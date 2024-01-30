Signaturefd LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.