Signaturefd LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

