Signaturefd LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 73,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.0 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.92 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

