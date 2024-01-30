Signaturefd LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

