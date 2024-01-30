Signaturefd LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,142.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TFS Financial news, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,142.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

TFSL stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.53%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

