Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,920,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

