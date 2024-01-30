Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,689 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

