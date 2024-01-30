Signaturefd LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

