Signaturefd LLC Sells 462 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $433,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

