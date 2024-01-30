Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

