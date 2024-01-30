Silicom (SILC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Silicom to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

