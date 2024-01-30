SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Pi Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%.

SILV stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.38. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

