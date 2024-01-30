Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

