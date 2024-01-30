Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %
SPG stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
