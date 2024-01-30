Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

