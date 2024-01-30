Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
