Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

SIRI opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.