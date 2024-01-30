Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

