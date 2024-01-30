SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.59% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $43,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

