Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

