Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

