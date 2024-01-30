SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2.2%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 2,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

