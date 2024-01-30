SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

