SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.
Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.
See Also
