Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish Sells 2,527 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $3,331,863.36.

On Thursday, November 30th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 27,716 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $794,063.40.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

SLNO stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -1.54. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $280,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $685,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on SLNO

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.