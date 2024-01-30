SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) COO Renee R. Brooks Sells 4,025 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SouthState Stock Up 3.2 %
SSB opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77.
SouthState Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of SouthState
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
