SouthState Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

SouthState Stock Up 3.2 %

SouthState stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SouthState by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

