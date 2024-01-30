SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.