SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.