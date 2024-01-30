SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.