SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.