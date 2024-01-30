Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 927,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

