Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$35.07 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.