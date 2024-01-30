Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

