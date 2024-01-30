Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STGW opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.12. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $617.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.98 million. Analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

