Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

