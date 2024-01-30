Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $408.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

