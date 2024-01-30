Stifel Canada Downgrades Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) to Hold

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELD. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.09 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

