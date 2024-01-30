Stifel Canada Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) to Hold

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.64.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- 3 semiconductor stocks to rally on latest U.S. grants
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Adient’s guidance cut a positive sign for the auto suppliers?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- American Superconductor faster than a speeding bullet on EPS beat
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.