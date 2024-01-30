Stifel Canada Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) to Hold

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

