StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.51 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

