Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

