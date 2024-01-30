Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 7,872 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $161.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

