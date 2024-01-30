Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $495.67 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $496.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 87.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

