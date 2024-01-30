Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26,274.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 187,076 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 160.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In other Surgery Partners news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock worth $267,520,000 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGRY opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

