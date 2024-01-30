Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.45

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and traded as low as $103.45. Symrise shares last traded at $103.45, with a volume of 597 shares.

Symrise Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.