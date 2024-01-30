Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Shares Down 10.5%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 700% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Tarkett Trading Down 10.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

About Tarkett

(Get Free Report)

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company provides heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl flooring products, parquet and laminate flooring products, rubber flooring and accessories, wood floor products, carpets, linoleum floor products, and synthetic grass and athletic tracks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarkett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarkett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.