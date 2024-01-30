Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

