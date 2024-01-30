TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

