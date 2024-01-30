Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 373 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE:KTB opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

