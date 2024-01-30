Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

