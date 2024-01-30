Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AES by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.