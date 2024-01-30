Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,203 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,242 shares of company stock worth $4,574,237 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

